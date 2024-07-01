Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $182.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,026 shares of company stock worth $24,026,243. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

