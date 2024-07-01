Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 176 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Shares of JPM opened at $202.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $580.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

