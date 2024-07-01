Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $202.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $580.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

