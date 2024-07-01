Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $15.07 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

