S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $202.26 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

