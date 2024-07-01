Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $446.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $456.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

