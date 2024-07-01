Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,175,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,073 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $408.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

