Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,557 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

