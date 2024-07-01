Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,433 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $88.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

