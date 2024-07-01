D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires New Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. HSBC raised their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Progressive Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PGR opened at $207.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.49 and its 200 day moving average is $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock worth $5,055,674. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.