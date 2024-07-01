Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 82,589.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 165,178 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT opened at $29.29 on Monday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

