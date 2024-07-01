13,311 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB) Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:IFEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

IFEB opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – February (IFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral IFEB was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

