D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

