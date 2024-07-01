Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Masco by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $66.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

