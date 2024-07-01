D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 257 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in ASML by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,022.73 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The stock has a market cap of $403.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $964.40 and a 200-day moving average of $909.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.