D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 56,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,179 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,824,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

