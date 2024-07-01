Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,392 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,347. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $113.38 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

