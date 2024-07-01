Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Raised by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

