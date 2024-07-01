D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $45.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

