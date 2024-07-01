Trilogy Capital Inc. Invests $508,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 781 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

INTU opened at $657.21 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $618.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.91.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

