Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in June

Takashimaya Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:TKSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,400 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 815,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,704.0 days.

Takashimaya Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TKSHF opened at $14.40 on Monday. Takashimaya has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

Get Takashimaya alerts:

Takashimaya’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, August 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 29th.

Takashimaya Company Profile

Takashimaya Company, Limited engages in the department stores, corporate, and mail order business in Japan. It operates through Department Store, Commercial Property Development, Finance, and Construction and Design segment. The company's Department Store segment engages in retailing operations of clothing, accessories, home furnishings, foods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takashimaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takashimaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.