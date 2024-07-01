Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.82.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.