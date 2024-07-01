Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57. Ucore Rare Metals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.82.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
