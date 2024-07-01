Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,556,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 4,423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance

TNGCF opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Tongcheng Travel has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

About Tongcheng Travel

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

