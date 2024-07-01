Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,598.0 days.

Tosoh Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

