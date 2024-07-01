Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,433,400 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 3,495,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,303.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC raised Universal Music Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.
Get Our Latest Report on UMGNF
Universal Music Group Price Performance
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.