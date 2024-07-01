V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
V Technology Trading Up 8.0 %
OTCMKTS VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. V Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.
V Technology Company Profile
