V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

V Technology Trading Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.43. V Technology has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

V Technology Company Profile

Featured Stories

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

