Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Toro Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

