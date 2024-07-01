Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.
Toro Energy Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.24 on Monday. Toro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.
About Toro Energy
