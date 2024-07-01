Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5,182.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $568,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,466,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

