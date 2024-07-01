Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $248,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

