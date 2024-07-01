L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $228.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

