Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,650,000 after buying an additional 850,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $50,767,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $70.42 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

