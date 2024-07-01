Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $329,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $13,131,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 25,923 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

MBB opened at $91.81 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.