Trilogy Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LQDH opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

