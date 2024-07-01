Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.92% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 152,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,126,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMVM opened at $51.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $213.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.