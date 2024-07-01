Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $374.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $380.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

