Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.