Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 10,029 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

