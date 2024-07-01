Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,989 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,791 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,988 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 241,369 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,083,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $56.70.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

