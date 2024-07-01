Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 8,064 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT opened at $79.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
