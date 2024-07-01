Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $93.10 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

