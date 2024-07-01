Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 814 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.40.

KLA Stock Up 1.2 %

KLAC stock opened at $824.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $759.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $876.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

