Trilogy Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

