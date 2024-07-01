Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 792,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,663,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 167,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,977,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

