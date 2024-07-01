Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 279,111 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 64,852 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64,140 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 424,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX stock opened at $31.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.