Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 5.3% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after acquiring an additional 129,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,198,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

State Street Stock Up 1.3 %

State Street stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.