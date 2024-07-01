Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 675.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 190.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

