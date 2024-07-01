Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.