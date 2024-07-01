Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 126.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,560 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 879,784 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,739 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $466.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

