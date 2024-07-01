928 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,107,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $163.83 and a 1-year high of $231.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

