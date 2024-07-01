Short Interest in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Declines By 32.2%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 154,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI opened at $11.74 on Monday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 263.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.20% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

